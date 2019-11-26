7th annual Feed the Need brings Cleveland together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily are hosting Townhall's 7th annual Feed the need Tuesday.

They'll get some help serving turkey dinners to people who need a hot meal.

Myles Garrett, Jarvis Landry, UFC champ Stipe Miocic will serve 4,000 dinners along with some familiar faces from FOX 8.

“TownHall has hosted Feed The Need for the last 6 years and is proud to continue supporting the local community,” says TownHall owner, Bobby George. “This event is the highlight of our year.”

This year, TownHall will also match all donations raised for St. Augustine Center, a registered non-profit homeless shelter.

Along with meals, there will be balloons and fun activities for kids and their families, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Cleveland’s professional team mascots, the Cavaliers dance team and non-profit, Superheroes for Kids in Ohio.

You can donate here.

