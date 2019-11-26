Judge refuses to accept guilty plea from teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) -- A former art teacher tried to enter guilty pleas to charges that he used a cellphone to look up the skirts of girls, but a municipal court judge said no.

Robert Altenburger, a former Hillsdale Local Schools teacher, appeared in Ashland Municipal Court Tuesday with his attorney to face several misdemeanor voyeurism charges.

Altenburger is accused of secretly videotaping the victims under their clothing. The victims range in age from 11-15.

Attorney Matt Malone, who represents Altenburger, told the judge his client accepts full responsibility and wanted to plead guilty to the charges. The judge, however, said he didn’t want to accept the plea until he was able to discuss the matter with the Ashland County prosecutor.

“I believe I have an obligation when I think the conduct could potentially be felonious to not accept a misdemeanor plea,” said Judge John Good.

Altenburger, 20, of West Salem, declined to discuss the matter with us after his hearing.

The charges against Altenburger were filed in October.

He is due back in court next month.