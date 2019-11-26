Judge refuses to accept guilty plea from teacher

Posted 6:20 pm, November 26, 2019, by
Data pix.

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) -- A former art teacher tried to enter guilty pleas to charges that he used a cellphone to look up the skirts of girls, but a municipal court judge said no.

Robert Altenburger, a former Hillsdale Local Schools teacher, appeared in Ashland Municipal Court Tuesday with his attorney to face several misdemeanor voyeurism charges.

Altenburger is accused of secretly videotaping the victims under their clothing. The victims range in age from 11-15.

Attorney Matt Malone, who represents Altenburger, told the judge his client accepts full responsibility and wanted to plead guilty to the charges. The judge, however, said he didn’t want to accept the plea until he was able to discuss the matter with the Ashland County prosecutor.

“I believe I have an obligation when I think the conduct could potentially be felonious to not accept a misdemeanor plea,” said Judge John Good.

Altenburger, 20, of West Salem, declined to discuss the matter with us after his hearing.

The charges against Altenburger were filed in October.

He is due back in court next month.

Google Map for coordinates 40.868668 by -82.318218.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.