‘I just love giving back,’ Myles Garrett tells FOX 8 at Feed the Need

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Browns DE Myles Garrett returned to what he's best known for in Cleveland Tuesday at the 7th Annual Feed the Need.

"I just love giving back. That's it," Garrett said in an interview with FOX 8's Stacey Frey.

Charity and community have been two staples of Garrett's persona.

Prior to the incident in Thursday Night Football that left Garrett indefinitely suspended, the Browns star made headlines for what he did in the community.

From puppy play dates to equal pay, Garrett's made community service a part of his life.

He was back at it at Feed the Need, which serves up thousands of meals to people who need it every year.

Frey asked how he was doing, saying it must be a difficult time in his life.

"It's a time. You know, you have ups and downs in your life and right now I'm giving back to people, I'm having time to spend with my family and my friends and so I'm just making the most out of that," Garrett said.

