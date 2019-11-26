Got Thanksgiving Leftovers? No problem – here’s two tasty recipes

CLEVELAND, Oh — Wondering what to do with leftover turkey besides making a turkey sandwich? Sherry Schie from Shy Cellars Restaurant in Strasburg has two great recipe ideas: Turkey Bowl with Roasted Brussels, Squash + Cranberries and Turkey and Mushroom Risotto. Chef Sherry showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel just how easy it is to create brand new dishes with turkey leftovers.

Turkey Bowl

Ingredients

Roasted Brussels Sprouts:

2 cups Brussels sprouts ends trimmed, yellow leaves removed

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon Salt

● Preheat oven to 400 F. Lightly grease a foil-lined or parchment paper covered baking

sheet pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil

● Trim ends of Brussels sprouts and slice in half

● In a medium bowl, combine halved Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and

toss to combine

● Place onto the lined baking sheet and roast for about 20-25 minutes or until tender. Be

sure to stir once during baking to assure an even browness

Roasted Butternut Squash:

1 to 1 ½ lb butternut squash peeled, seeded, and cubed into 1-inch cubes

2 tablespoons olive oil

● Preheat oven to 400 F. Lightly grease a foil-lined or parchment paper covered baking

sheet pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil

● In a medium bowl, combine cubed butternut squash (peeled and seeded),1 tablespoon of

olive oil and cinnamon, and toss

● Place butternut squash in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes,

turning once half-way through baking, until fork tender

Additional ingredients:

3-4 tablespoons maple syrup (depending upon desired sweetness)

2 cups pecan halves (these can be toasted ahead of time if desired)

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup golden raisins

2 cups leftover turkey (chicken can also be used for this recipe)

Place brussels, squash, pecans, cranberries, golden raisins, and turkey in a large bowl. Drizzle maple

syrup over everything and lightly toss, careful not to “mash” the butternut squash. Serve and enjoy!

Turkey & Mushroom Risotto

Ingredients:

6 to 7 cups turkey stock (chicken stock will also work), heated

½ cup white wine

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large shallot, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups assorted sliced mushrooms

1 1/2 cups risotto rice (arborio works best)

1 1/2 cups shredded turkey

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

● In a large, nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil and one tablespoon of butter

over medium heat. Add the shallot and cook until tender, about 2 minutes.

Add the rice and stir to coat. Add wine and cook while stirring, until the

liquid is fully absorbed

● Add a ladle of the hot stock and stir until the liquid is just about all

absorbed. Add another ladle and repeat the process, making sure to stir

constantly to prevent scorching. Continue doing this until the rice is al

dente (tender but still firm to the bite) and creamy, about 25-30 minutes. If

you run out of stock, use warm warm

● Add turkey and mushrooms and stir for another 2-4 minutes until turkey is

warmed through

● Remove pan from heat and add the parmesan and remaining butter.

Continuing stirring. If too thick, add a little more stock or water till desired

creaminess

● Season to taste with salt and pepper

● Garnish with parsley and enjoy