Get ready for a windy Wednesday: High wind warning, wind advisory in effect

High wind warning in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday for Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain and Huron counties.
Wind advisory in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties.
Wind advisory in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday for Geauga, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties.
WEATHER TIMELINE:
- Rain develops during the early overnight. A solid 1/2″ is expected for most neighborhoods. Temperatures will be steady near 50° all night. Winds will gust to 30+mph by sunrise.
- Rain will become scattered. Core of the strongest winds mid AM Wednesday throughout the afternoon (gusts 50+ mph)
- Temperatures start out in the 50s through 9am Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by 6pm.
- Spotty lake-effect Wednesday night/early Thanksgiving with small accumulations possible east.
- Thanksgiving is trending drier but colder (upper 30s).