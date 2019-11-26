Get ready for a windy Wednesday: High wind warning, wind advisory in effect

High wind warning in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday for Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain and Huron counties.

Wind advisory in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties.

Wind advisory in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday for Geauga, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties.

More weather alerts here

WEATHER TIMELINE: