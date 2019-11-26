Get ready for a windy Wednesday: High wind warning, wind advisory in effect

Posted 8:03 pm, November 26, 2019, by

High wind warning in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday for Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain and Huron counties.

Wind advisory in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties.

Wind advisory in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday for Geauga, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties.

More weather alerts here

WEATHER TIMELINE:

  • Rain develops during the early overnight.  A solid 1/2″ is expected for most neighborhoods. Temperatures will be steady near 50° all night. Winds will gust to 30+mph by sunrise.
  •  Rain will become scattered. Core of the strongest winds mid AM Wednesday throughout the afternoon (gusts 50+ mph)
  •  Temperatures start out in the 50s through 9am Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by 6pm.
  •  Spotty lake-effect Wednesday night/early Thanksgiving with small accumulations possible east.
  •  Thanksgiving is trending drier but colder (upper 30s).
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.