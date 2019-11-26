Garfield Heights police issue alert for missing 12-year-old

Jamye Moore

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Garfield Heights police are looking for 12-year-old Jamye Moore.

They list him as an “at risk” juvenile.

He has not been seen since around 6 p.m. Monday

Moore has brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar above his left eye.

He is 5’5″ and 130 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue hookie with “Hilfiger” written on the sleeve in white letters, with blue denim jeans and white Nike Air Force Ones.

Police say the 7th grader is under the care of a doctor and takes medication.

If you see him, call Garfield Heights police at (216)475-1234 or 911.

