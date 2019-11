Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) Throughout November, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local veterans.

Today, we recognize Air Force Colonel Kristen Nemish.

Kristen is a Massillon native and Tuslaw graduate. She served as an Air Force officer since 1998.

Kristen is currently stationed in Louisiana, with her husband, retired Lieutenant-Colonel Mark Nemish.

Thank you, Kristen and Mark, for your service.

