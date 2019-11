Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch the video above for a look at police body camera video while officers ducked for cover in East Cleveland.CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was found just before 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 16000 block of Harvard Ave.

The victim died at the hospital, according to police.

If you can help investigators, call (216)623-5464.