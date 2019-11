Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- It's so hard to say goodbye to our Bill Martin after all these years.

But, on Tuesday, it was time.

Bill, who came to FOX 8 News in 1994, is officially retiring and heading to Florida.

But, before heading to the Sunshine State, we had some big surprises in store for him.

That included a visit from Browns legend Bernie Kosar.

