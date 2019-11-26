‘Biggest rivalry in all of sports’: Buckeyes prepare for TTUN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to take on the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines.

Though head coach Day hasn't been with Ohio State long, he stayed true to the brand during his news conference on Tuesday. He refused to say ❌ichigan and referred to them only as, "That team up north."

"It's no mystery throughout the country that it's the biggest rivalry in all of sports," Day said.

While most Buckeye players are from Ohio, their out-of-state teammates quickly learn the importance this matchup.

"It's one of the reasons some people come to school here is for the rivalry," Day said. "When you walk in the building, it's all over the place. We talk about it all the time. We talk about it in recruiting... The more these guys are in the program, the more they get it."

Michigan leads the series, 58-50-6. But Ohio State has dominated over the last decade, handing the Wolverines seven-straight loses.

"When you're talking about the game itself, I think it goes back to fundamentals. Taking care of the football, executing the game plan, giving them a good plan," Day said.

The game kicks off from Ann Arbor, Michigan at noon on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s with rain, snow and wind.

"Being on the road is a little different than playing at home. You have to handle that and being loud, the crowd noise and everything else. We'll make sure we pipe in the crowd noise during practice. You know, show composure there. But it's going to come down to winning the one-on-one battles in the end."

You can watch all the action right here on FOX 8.

