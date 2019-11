Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- A suspect in a bank robbery was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash with a cement truck during a police pursuit Tuesday.

According to Cleveland police, the crash happened at around 10:30 a.m.

The pursuit ended at East 123rd Street and Harvard Avenue, when the suspect crashed into the truck.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

No further information is available.