Akron police search for woman wanted for carjacking victim at knifepoint

AKRON (WJW)- The Akron Police Department is asking for help tracking down a carjacking suspect.

Police a 23-year-old woman was sitting her black 2004 Volvo S40 Monday around 7:40 p.m. on E.Croiser Street in Akron when a woman approached the victim with a knife.

The victim said she was forced out of the car at knifepoint and the suspect took her car and undisclosed amount money.

The suspect is described as a white female, 25-30-years old, 5’9”-5’11” tall, with brown hair wrapped in a black headband.

She was wearing black military boots, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and grey sweat pants.

The vehicle has not been recovered at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.