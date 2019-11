CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Animal Protective League is offering an adoption promotion starting Black Friday.

From Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1, adoption fees will be 50% off.

Regular adoption fees are $95 for kittens, $50 for adult cats, $200 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs, and $25 for rabbits.

The adoption center is located at 1729 Willey Avenue.

More information here.