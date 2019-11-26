50s and sunny Tuesday; strong winds will bring rain and colder air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There is ain effect through 4 a.m. Thursday due to wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

It affects most of Northeast Ohio.

More information on the warning here.

Temperatures are going to be mild through Wednesday before taking a noteworthy downhill swing.

The next weather maker will impact northern Ohio late Tuesday EVENING. Here is the timing:

20% coverage Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 50s

Tuesday night/early Wednesday : rain coverage increases to 80% with steady temperatures (50s)/Thunder possible…Drier. windy PM Wednesday.

: rain coverage increases to 80% with steady temperatures (50s)/Thunder possible…Drier. windy PM Wednesday. Wednesday morning temperatures will start out in the 50s to low 60s with a steep drop by late afternoon into the upper 30s

temperatures will start out in the 50s to low 60s with a steep drop by late afternoon into the upper 30s Small chance for spotty rain/snow in spots early Thanksgiving. Otherwise, the forecast looks colder & dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information here.