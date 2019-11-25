× Woman indicted in stabbing over fur boots at Cleveland Heights church

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County prosecutor is calling for more mental health treatment in the criminal justice system following a stabbing at a Cleveland Heights church.

Meredith Lowell, 35, stabbed another woman at the Fairmount Presbyterian Church in Cleveland Heights on Nov. 20, police said. Investigators said Lowell attacked the victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, because she was wearing faux fur boots.

Lowell was indicted on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

“This case is another example of the criminal justice system failing to assist and treat an individual who clearly is suffering from mental health issues. This is both a local and national problem,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

“Cuyahoga County needs to establish mental health diversion centers where individuals who are suffering from mental health issues are diverted from the criminal justice system and receive the treatment necessary to stabilize them before they are released back into society. We are currently working towards that goal. I pray for a speedy recovery for the victim of this assault.”

In 2012, Lowell was charged with attempting to hire a hit man to kill a person wearing fur, Cleveland Heights police said.

