White House Christmas tree delivered

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is gearing up for Christmas. Melania Trump received the official White House Christmas tree on Monday afternoon.

The Christmas tree came from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. Owner Larry Snyder won an annual contest held by the National Christmas Tree Association, earning the honor of gifting a tree from his farm to the White House.

The tree arrived at the front door of the White House by horse-drawn carriage and will become the focal point of Christmas in the White House Blue Room.