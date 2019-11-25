The rivalry is back: Browns fans living in Pittsburgh ready for rematch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH (WJW)-- Getting ready for the rematch!

Both Browns and Steelers fans are already getting pumped and prepared for Sundays big game at Heinz Field. Cleveland and Pittsburgh have had one of the oldest and most contentious rivalries in the NFL.

“We always hated Cleveland,” said Steelers fan Lyle Roberts laughing. “We will always hate Cleveland.”

However, in recent years, the rivalry seemed to wane a little. But after the last game in Cleveland with the fight between Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph fans said it’s now is bigger than ever.

Fans don’t condone Garrett hitting Rudolph over the head with his own helmet, but said the quarterback provoked the incident, by first trying to pull off Garrett's helmet and then kicking him in the groin.

“I definitely feel Mason started it,” said Ryan Williamson, a Browns fan living in Pittsburgh. “I think that’s gonna bring a crazy energy Sunday.”

But Steelers fans are crying foul and said they believe Garrett was totally in the wrong.

“That was a messed up thing he did,” said Steelers fan Billy Zahorsky.

It's making things a little tense right now between the two sides, and especially challenging for Browns Backers in the Steel City.

“I wore my Beckham jersey the other day (to the store) and the lady refused to ring me up,” Williamson said.

“I married a Steelers fan, no matter what happens we don’t speak on Sunday," Traci Durkae said.

Durkae also has a 14-month-old Saint Bernard puppy named Baker May that she dresses up in Browns gear.

“Steelers fans, they laugh that she’s a Browns fan,” she said.

The Browns haven’t swept the Steelers in a season since 1988 and haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 2014.

“Oh, I hope we win so bad,” Durkae said.

