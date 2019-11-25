TBDBITL chops the Wolverines in brilliant display ahead of rivalry game

COLU
MBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State University Marching Band used its halfti me show against the Nittany Lions to predict another win against the tea m from up north.
During the Looney Tunes-the
med performance, the band turned into a giant pair of scissors that sliced the Michigan flag in two on the field.
You can see the full perfor
mance in the video above.
The band also posted that portion on fast forward on their Twitter page.
It’s that week. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/C7yWQwVD4m
— The Ohio State University ❌arching Band (@TBDBITL) November 24, 2019
It was an e
motional perfor mance for many of the members.
For seniors, it was their last ever perfor
mance at The Shoe.
What a way to end the season!
