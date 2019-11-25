TBDBITL chops the Wolverines in brilliant display ahead of rivalry game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State University Marching Band used its halftime show against the Nittany Lions to predict another win against the team from up north.

During the Looney Tunes-themed performance, the band turned into a giant pair of scissors that sliced the Michigan flag in two on the field.

The band also posted that portion on fast forward on their Twitter page.

It was an emotional performance for many of the members.

For seniors, it was their last ever performance at The Shoe.

What a way to end the season!

