TBDBITL chops the Wolverines in brilliant display ahead of rivalry game

COLU M BUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State University M arching Band used its halfti m e show against the Nittany Lions to predict another win against the tea m from up north.

During the Looney Tunes-the m ed performance, the band turned into a giant pair of scissors that sliced the M ichigan flag in two on the field.

You can see the full perfor m ance in the video above.

The band also posted that portion on fast forward on their Twitter page.

It was an e m otional perfor m ance for m any of the m embers.

For seniors, it was their last ever perfor m ance at The Shoe.

What a way to end the season!