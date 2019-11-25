× Show Info: November 25, 2019

Mazzulo’s Market

Brooke Mazzulo from Mazzulo’s Market shares a few creative ways to entertain guests this holiday season.

16745 Chillicothe Rd., Chagrin Falls

302 Aurora Common Circle, Aurora

Ohio City Provisions

Adam Lambert from Ohio City Provisions has a few tricks for troubleshooting your Thanksgiving turkey. Or, you can order one from Ohio City Provisions.

3208 Lorain Ave., Cleveland 44113

M&M Wintergreens

Holiday Survival Guide from Luster

Robin McCann, Co-Owner of Luster, has the ultimate holiday survival guide. She shares gift ideas for everyone in your life!

The Van Aken Distric – Market Hall

3441 Tuttle Rd., Suite 403, Shaker Heights 44122

Alternative Gift Ideas

Financial Planner, Amanda Sharratt, gives alternative gift ideas that won’t break the bank. www.whitakerwealth.com

Pella Windows

Danbury Senior Living

Kelly Rose from Danbury Senior Living talks about Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and the benefits of Danbury Senior Living.