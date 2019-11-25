Show Info: November 25, 2019
Mazzulo’s Market
Brooke Mazzulo from Mazzulo’s Market shares a few creative ways to entertain guests this holiday season.
16745 Chillicothe Rd., Chagrin Falls
302 Aurora Common Circle, Aurora
Ohio City Provisions
Adam Lambert from Ohio City Provisions has a few tricks for troubleshooting your Thanksgiving turkey. Or, you can order one from Ohio City Provisions.
3208 Lorain Ave., Cleveland 44113
M&M Wintergreens
https://www.wintergreens.com/
Holiday Survival Guide from Luster
Robin McCann, Co-Owner of Luster, has the ultimate holiday survival guide. She shares gift ideas for everyone in your life!
The Van Aken Distric – Market Hall
3441 Tuttle Rd., Suite 403, Shaker Heights 44122
Alternative Gift Ideas
Financial Planner, Amanda Sharratt, gives alternative gift ideas that won’t break the bank. www.whitakerwealth.com
Pella Windows
www.Pella.Cleveland.com
Danbury Senior Living
Kelly Rose from Danbury Senior Living talks about Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and the benefits of Danbury Senior Living.