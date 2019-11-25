× Search underway for violent Akron fugitive wanted for assaulting baby

AKRON (WJW)- The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a man wanted for assaulting an infant.

According to authorities, Noah Daniel, 22, of Akron, is wanted for felonious assault and child endangering after a 1-year-old baby allegedly sustained brain injuries as a result of his actions.

Daniel is 5’7″ and weighs 240 pounds. His last known address is near the 100 block of Brittain Road, Akron.

If you have any information in reference to Noah Daniel, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.