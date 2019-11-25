× Rittman police warn residents, businesses about counterfeit money being used in the city

RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Rittman are sharing a warning about counterfeit money that’s being used in the city.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, residents and businesses are being given a heads up that the fake money is being used mostly in businesses within the city.

It’s being copied on a color copier.

If you have any questions or information about the counterfeit money, you’re asked to contact Officer Ries at the Rittman Police Department at 330-925-8040.