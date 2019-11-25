Rain and falling temps this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are going to be mild through Wednesday before taking a noteworthy downhill swing.

The next weather maker will impact northern Ohio late Tuesday EVENING. Here is the timing:

20% coverage Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 50s

Tuesday night/early Wednesday : rain coverage increases to 80% with steady temperatures (50s)/Thunder possible…Drier. windy PM Wednesday.

: rain coverage increases to 80% with steady temperatures (50s)/Thunder possible…Drier. windy PM Wednesday. Wednesday morning temperatures will start out in the 50s to low 60s with a steep drop by late afternoon into the upper 30s

temperatures will start out in the 50s to low 60s with a steep drop by late afternoon into the upper 30s Small chance for spotty rain/snow in spots early Thanksgiving. Otherwise, the forecast looks colder & dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: