President Trump signs bill that makes animal cruelty a federal crime

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) -- President Donald Trump on Monday signed the so-called PACT Act -- which stands for Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture --- that makes animal cruelty a federal crime.

The law follows in the footsteps of many state laws including Goddard's Law here in Ohio, named after our own Dick Goddard. That law strengthened penalties for animal cruelty in the state.

The National Sheriffs' Association says these types of laws are important to protect animals as well as people.

That's because research shows those who will hurt animals will often hurt other people, as well.

The new federal law imposes penalties of up to seven years in prison for animal cruelty.

