Ohio lawmakers pursuing stand-your-ground gun law

Posted 5:47 am, November 25, 2019, by

Data pix.

Watch the video above for our I-Team story on legal loopholes in gun purchases.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican lawmakers are once again pursuing a “stand-your-ground” law that would expand gun owners’ rights to use deadly force without backing away when they perceive a threat.

The Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee held sponsor testimony on a bill this week introduced by Sen. Ron Johnson, a Portsmouth Republican, with the support of Senate President Larry Obhof, of Medina.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Republicans tried to approve a nearly identical bill last year but backed down because of a veto threat by then-Republican Gov. John Kasich.

Johnson’s bill would remove a provision in the law that says someone has a “duty to retreat” from places like their home before using deadly force.

Senate Democrats, such as Cincinnati’s Cecil Thomas, expressed doubts about the law during Wednesday’s hearing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.