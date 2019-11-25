No arrests after 11-year-old killed at Cleveland birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - 11-year-old Tyshaun Taylor was attending a birthday party Saturday night when he was shot and killed.

There have been no arrests and Cleveland police have not said who pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened at an apartment building in the 1800 block of E. 97th St. Saturday night.

Tyshaun was shot in the chest, according to police.

Two juveniles carried the boy outside to get help after the shooting.

Tyshaun died at the hospital.

Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating.

Police have not said who the gun belonged to.

