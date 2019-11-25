Man shot and killed during fight in Akron

Watch the story above for a look at how an Akron church responded to being the victim of a crime.
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 46-year-old male.
According to the medical examiner, the victim went to a home in the 1400 block of Tonawanda Ave. in Akron just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
According to a press release, the victim got into a fight with another man when he was shot.
The victim died at the hospital.
He has not been identified.
Officials have not said if there is a suspect in custody.
41.078218 -81.468527