Man accused of assaulting clerk over sandwich order at McDonald's in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police arrested a man Saturday following an assault at McDonald’s.

According to a press release, around 4 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Market St.

An employee told police that a man argued with her over the cost of his order and pulled out a knife.

She told police he cut her in the arm.

She was treated at Akron City Hospital.

Police found the suspect, 63-year-old Darrell Roberts.

According to officers, he admitted he was upset and said he had been overcharged for two McDoubles.

Roberts faces charges for felonious assault.