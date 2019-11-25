Man accused of assaulting clerk over sandwich order at McDonald’s in Akron

Posted 12:27 pm, November 25, 2019, by

Darrell Roberts

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police arrested a man Saturday following an assault at McDonald’s.

According to a press release, around 4 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Market St.

An employee told police that a man argued with her over the cost of his order and pulled out a knife.

She told police he cut her in the arm.

She was treated at Akron City Hospital.

Police found the suspect, 63-year-old Darrell Roberts.

According to officers, he admitted he was upset and said he had been overcharged for two McDoubles.

Roberts faces charges for felonious assault.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.078698 by -81.501963.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.