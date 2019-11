Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Cleveland harpist Yolanda Kondonassis is known all over the world for her talent. Music critics talk about her 'rock star energy' and call her harp playing 'electrifying'.

Yolanda recently received a Grammy nomination in the 'Best Classical Instrumental Solo' category. Fox 8's Todd Meany talked with Yolanda about her career and also got some insights from classical music producer Alan Bise who received a Grammy nomination as well.