‘Exceptional student with a promising future’: Cleveland elementary school mourns 11-year-old killed in shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A school district is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy who was killed over the weekend at a birthday party.

Tyshaun Taylor was shot in the chest Saturday night.

The shooting is under investigation and there have been no arrests in the case.

In a statement, the school district says, "East Cleveland City Schools is deeply saddened to learn of the unexpected loss of Tyshaun Taylor."

They says he was "an exceptional student with a promising future."

The school says grief counselors will be on hand at Chambers Elementary where Taylor attended school.

