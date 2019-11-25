Detectives left in the dark at Cleveland police headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why the lights sometimes go out at Cleveland police headquarters on detectives trying to solve murders and other crimes. And we’re getting action.

Just before midnight, you can see lights flicker inside Cleveland police headquarters. Then, you can see the lights go out. Offices go dark in the building even though police may still be working to solve homicides and more.

Photos obtained by the I-Team show offices dark with only some street light coming in or a flash light turned on over a desk.

The I-Team took questions to the headquarters for Cuyahoga County government. The county recently took over the Justice Center.

Multiple sources said the lights go out at midnight. For weeks, a button to get the lights back on has not been working. Of course, detectives often work on cases deep into the night.

For decades, all of the lights in police headquarters stayed on all of the time. Then several years ago, the city got grant money to make improvements to the electrical system and control the lights in some sections.

Now, new building owners. New issue with the lights.

Hours after we asked about this, a spokesperson for the county wrote: “The brief flicker is a signal that the lights are about to shut off, and the manual overdrive then goes into effect. The system was rewired as of today.”

So, suddenly progress with that problem.

Still, we took our findings to Cleveland Councilman Brian Kazy. We also pointed out, while the lights have, at times, gone dark on detectives, a source told us, the lights never go out in the old city jail, which is no longer in use.

“But I’m sure we’ll be inquiring into the county ASAP to make sure something like this doesn’t continue to happen," Kazy said.

The county also said by email: “We’re in the midst of rewiring the control so that they won’t shut off. Overall the Control systems are antiquated and need updating and improvements. The Jail is similar, they need to be physically turned off when no one is in the space.”