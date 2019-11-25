Cleveland’s Own: John J. Wiesen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local veterans during the month of November as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we honor John J. Wiesen.

John is a 2016 graduate of Green High School and proudly serves in the U.S. Air Force.

He's been deployed to Afghanistan and is currently assigned to security forces in the U.S.

During the month of December, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute local volunteers.

If you know someone who is spending this holiday season giving of themselves to make the world a little brighter, let us know.

You can submit your nomination here.