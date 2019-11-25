Cause of death revealed: Missing Mansfield man was shot multiple times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) -- The Montgomery County coroner tells FOX 8 News a Mansfield man, whose body was found in Dayton Friday night, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The manner of Todd Burkhart's death is homicide, the coroner said on Monday.

Burkhart, 28, and his girlfriend, Kyla Hayton, 20, were reported missing last week. Family members told Mansfield police they last heard from Hayton, who is five months pregnant, on Nov. 16.

The couple was recently traveling to Columbus and Dayton.

Dayton police said they received a tip call on Friday to check for a phone at an abandoned house at Wildwood Avenue and West Steward Street. That's in the same area where the couple's car was found.

Officers also discovered additional evidence and personal effects from both Burkhart and Hayton at the scene.

There has been no word on Hayton's whereabouts.

