Baker Mayfield finds rhythm; Mason Rudolph benched as Browns look toward Steelers rematch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers are both coming off wins as they head into rematch, but Mason Rudolph watched his team win from the bench, while Baker Mayfield had one of his best games of the season.

Mayfield was 24 of 34 for 327 yards.

Rudolph was benched at the beginning of the 3rd quarter in the Steelers game against the Cincinatti Bengals.

It may be an indication that after the Thursday Night Football brawl that was a game-changer for the season, the Browns have used the adversity to bring them closer together.

"I think we came together as a team," Baker said after the game.

“I think the defense came out and played a great game with everything that was talked about them. Offensively, we still had our lulls, our low moments and our non-consistency [and] we wanted to have [consistency]. Overall, a win is a win. It was important for us to come out of here and get back on the field after everything.”

Jarvis Landry caught two touchdown passes from Mayfield against his former team and the Browns won their third straight, 41-24 over the Miami Dolphins at home Sunday.

“It feels great to get a win and to finish the game on a positive after everything that has been going on. I think for us it is great to help the team out, and obviously, get a win,” Landry said.

The Browns improved to 5-6 on the season.

The team looked a lot more like the one Browns fans have been expecting to see with a roster full of talent.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens says the team is focused as it heads to Pittsburgh.

"We are going to show up and play Sunday. We are going to show up and prepare on Wednesday," Kitchens said.

The Browns play at Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. Sunday.