CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — At least two people have been taken to the hospital following a building collapse in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Fire & EMS said two patients have been transported; crews are searching for at least one worker thought to be missing.

The partial building collapse happened Monday afternoon at 151 W. 4th St.

Companies are working at elevated locations in search of at least one working thought to be missing. Two patients have been transported to area hospitals. https://t.co/A4EtXYHN2B pic.twitter.com/nEJgWKEGnR — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) November 25, 2019

In addition to the Fire Department, numerous building professionals are in the scene to assess the stability of the remainder of the building. — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) November 25, 2019

Fire and police currently investigating building damage at 4th and Race downtown. Current street closures are: 5th St from Elm to Race; Race St from 5th to 4th; 4th St closed at Vine. pic.twitter.com/V2xE292Y9l — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 25, 2019

Update: Elm closed from 3rd St north in area of building collapse downtown. pic.twitter.com/H2IpaQyn6n — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 25, 2019