50s and sunshine to kickoff the holiday week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Mild Monday! Little breezy but we’ll be above average and into the 50s.

Next system impacts northern Ohio Tuesday evening – Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday) … system looks to be all rain (small chance that the tail end includes some mixing of spotty snow) event before rapidly tapering off late Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks colder and dry with partly sunny skies!

The next system will impact us the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. At this time, rain seems to be the main threat.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

