Troopers investigating fatal crash that left two dead in Erie County

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people Sunday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at the intersection of Remington Avenue and Perkins Avenue.

An 81-year-old man was driving southbound when he went off the road and struck a building.

Both he and his passenger, a 43-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said they were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol or drug use is not suspected to be a factor.

Perkins Township Police Department, Perkins Township Fire and EMS, and Sandusky Police Department assisted OSHP.