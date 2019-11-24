Troopers investigating fatal crash that left two dead in Erie County

Posted 2:57 pm, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:56PM, November 24, 2019

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people Sunday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at the intersection of Remington Avenue and Perkins Avenue.

An 81-year-old man was driving southbound when he went off the road and struck a building.

Both he and his passenger, a 43-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said they were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol or drug use is not suspected to be a factor.

Perkins Township Police Department, Perkins Township Fire and EMS, and Sandusky Police Department assisted OSHP.

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.