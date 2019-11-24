Sunday forecast: Dry, breezy & a bit chilly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Your Sunday Forecast is dry, breezy with the wind chill making it seem a little cooler than what it is. Partly sunny skies throughout the afternoon especially during the Browns game with winds out of the west between 10 and 15 mph.

Next system impacts northern Ohio Tuesday EVENING – Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday) … The system looks to be all rain (small chance that the tail end includes some mixing of spotty snow) event before rapidly tapering off late Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks colder & dry with partly sunny skies!

The next system will impact us the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. At this time, rain seems to be the main threat. Much of the US will be turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

