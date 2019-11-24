× Phone scammer impersonating Lorain County officers, requesting pre-paid gift cards to ‘resolve warrant’

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam involving pre-paid gift cards.

According to authorities, a North Olmsted resident said she recently received a phone call from a man claiming to be a lieutenant with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

He reportedly told the victim she had an active warrant through the sheriff’s office and could resolve it by sending him $5,000 in pre-paid gift cards.

The woman ultimately believed the man and sent him gift cards to an address he provided. Prior to mailing them the victim also provided the man with the access codes on the back of the cards.

Once she realized this was a scam she tried to cancel the gift cards but the money had already been used.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all citizens that their office does not make phone calls to resolve warrants. Nor will they ever solicit money over the phone to resolve a warrant.

Authorities say if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer and they ask you to send pre-paid gift cards, do not do it. Immediately contact your local authorities and report the phone call.

The sheriff’s office reminds citizens to keep in mind that some people conducting scams can and will sound very believable.