OHSAA releases pairings for HS football state semifinals

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) -- The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the high school football state semifinals.

The winners will move on to the state championship games December 5-7 at the Tom Benson Hall of Family Stadium in Canton.

According to a press release from OHSAA, only 28 teams in the state went undefeated this season.

Only three state semifinal matchups feature schools that have played each other before in the playoffs.

Here is the line up:

Division I – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29

No. 9 Cincinnati Elder (11-2) vs. No. 5 Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

No. 1 Mentor (13-0) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Canton GlenOak Bob Commings Field

Division II – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29

No. 1 Massillon Washington (13-0) vs. No. 4 Avon (13-0) at Parma Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium

No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) vs. No. 2 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division III – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29

No. 3 Aurora (13-0) vs. No. 9 Mansfield Senior (12-1) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

No. 1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (12-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (10-3) at London Bowlus Field

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30

No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (13-0) vs. Poland Seminary (11-2) at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium

No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. Clyde (9-4) at Marysville Impact Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30

No. 5 Ironton (12-1) vs. No. 8 West Jefferson (12-1) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

No. 1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. No. 3 Oak Harbor (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catans Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29

No. 1 Anna (12-1) vs. Mechanicsburg (11-2) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (13-0) vs. Howard East Knox (13-0) at Orrville Heartland Field at Red Rider Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30

No. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-1) vs. No. 7 Lucas (11-2) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-2) vs. No. 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (10-3) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

