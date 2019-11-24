OHSAA releases pairings for HS football state semifinals

***Watch the video above to see Friday Night Touchdown's player of the year***
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) -- The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the high school football state semifinals.
The winners will move on to the state championship games December 5-7 at the Tom Benson Hall of Family Stadium in Canton.
According to a press release from OHSAA, only 28 teams in the state went undefeated this season.
Only three state semifinal matchups feature schools that have played each other before in the playoffs.
Here is the line up:
Division I – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29
No. 9 Cincinnati Elder (11-2) vs. No. 5 Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
No. 1 Mentor (13-0) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Canton GlenOak Bob Commings Field
Division II – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29
No. 1 Massillon Washington (13-0) vs. No. 4 Avon (13-0) at Parma Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium
No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) vs. No. 2 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division III – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29
No. 3 Aurora (13-0) vs. No. 9 Mansfield Senior (12-1) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
No. 1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (12-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (10-3) at London Bowlus Field
Division IV – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30
No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (13-0) vs. Poland Seminary (11-2) at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium
No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. Clyde (9-4) at Marysville Impact Stadium
Division V – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30
No. 5 Ironton (12-1) vs. No. 8 West Jefferson (12-1) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
No. 1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. No. 3 Oak Harbor (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catans Stadium
Division VI – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29
No. 1 Anna (12-1) vs. Mechanicsburg (11-2) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (13-0) vs. Howard East Knox (13-0) at Orrville Heartland Field at Red Rider Stadium
Division VII – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30
No. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-1) vs. No. 7 Lucas (11-2) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-2) vs. No. 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (10-3) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium
For more information on the bracket, CLICK HERE.
See the latest scores and highlights over on Friday Night Touchdown's page.