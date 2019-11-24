Ohio State DE Chase Young named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young has been named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season following his dominant performance during the Buckeyes 28-17 victory over Penn State.

Young returned to the field Saturday after serving a two-game suspension. He was suspended earlier this month after he admitted having once accepted a loan from a family friend, violating NCAA rules. Young stated that he repaid the loan in full last summer.

During the game, Young had nine tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles against the Nittany Lions.

According to the team, his three sacks set the Ohio State single season record with 16.5 heading into this week’s game at Michigan. This is the most sacks by a Big Ten player in 21 years.

He leads the nation with 2.2 tackles-for-loss per game. He also leads the nation with 16.6 quarterback sacks, with 1.83 sacks per game and with 117 yards lost via sacks.

Young has also been named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

UP NEXT: Ohio State heads to Ann Arbor on Saturday to face the Michigan Wolverines. The team has also clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship.