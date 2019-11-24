Odell Beckham Jr. shows up to Sunday’s game in custom Browns themed Rolls Royce

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. is once again showing off his incredible style.

Only this time, it’s in the form of a car — a custom Browns themed Rolls Royce to be exact.

FOX Sports shared video on Twitter of OBJ getting out of the vehicle before Sunday’s game against the Dolphins here at home.

😎 @obj showed up in a Rolls-Royce with his "catch" literally configured on the front 💸 pic.twitter.com/7QuyU7P3P6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 24, 2019

He bought the luxury vehicle earlier this year from Dreamworks Motor Sports. It’s orange in color and sits on 26 inch rims

And, it even has it’s own little OBJ figurine that pops out of the car’s hood. OBJ was especially excited about that feature.

See the video below.

OBJ has made headlines before for his fashion. He wore a $350,000 watch during the Browns game against the Titans.

He also sports custom cleats with different themes. Last month, he wore a pair that looked like Jack-o’-lanterns.