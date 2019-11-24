NASA spacecraft makes stop in Mansfield, community invited to check it out

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Orion spacecraft for Artemis 1, which is being carried by NASA’s Super Guppy, arrived in Mansfield on Sunday.

The public was invited out to the airport to see the amazing technology for themselves and learn more about the Artemis program.

“The spacecraft is headed to NASA’s Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio for the final stretch of major testing before integration with the Space Launch System rocket for the Artemis I launch,” NASA’s Glenn Research Center wrote in a Facebook post.

The Orion is expected to undergo thermal and electromagnetic testing in NASA’s Space Environments Complex.