Mild weather expected for Monday with temps in the 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Nice and mild tonight with a little breeze at times and a few clouds building in.

Mild Monday! Little breezy but we’ll be above average and into the 50s.

Next system impacts northern Ohio Tuesday evening – Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday) … system looks to be all rain (small chance that the tail end includes some mixing of spotty snow) event before rapidly tapering off late Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks colder and dry with partly sunny skies!

The next system will impact us the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. At this time, rain seems to be the main threat.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows two brief periods of milder air highlighted in the animation below. First on Monday & thru early Wednesday. The second “milder period”–the weaker of the two–next weekend with rain. Much of the US will be turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.