× ‘LaureLive’ music festival changes names and locations, now goes by ‘WonderStruck in Cleveland’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The name and location for “LaureLive,” a popular music festival on the east side, are changing.

According to a press release, it will now go by the name “WonderStruck in Cleveland” and will be held on the campus at Lakeland Community College instead of Lauren School’s Butler campus like in years past.

Organizers said the new location provides much more space and parking.

“We loved our four-year relationship with Laurel School and we are forever grateful to the school for taking a chance on the festival. We will always look back on the Butler Campus with fond memories, particularly our working relationship with the Laurel high school students who joined our operations team each year,” stated festival producer Steve Lindecke.

The WonderStruck line up will be announced in mid-January. Fans can expect a “similar musical vibe” as before.

Past performers have included Sheryl Crow, Foster The People and Young and the Giant.

The festival is scheduled for June 6-7, 2020. Early bird tickets are available.

Click here for more information.