Community mourning loss of 11-year-old boy shot and killed at birthday party in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Cleveland police are continuing to investigate after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed.

According to the department, it happened at an apartment building in the 1800 block of E. 97th Street on Saturday night.

The boy has since identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office as Tyshaun Taylor.

He was reportedly shot while at a birthday party hosted by a 16-year-old. The teen's mother was at the store at the time.

Two other juveniles then carried Tyshaun outside to get help.

Unfortunately, he passed away at the hospital from his injuries.

"He just liked riding bicycles. He loved bicycles. He was a real good He was a respected kid. When I found out about what happened. I saw his picture and I was like man it can't be true, it can't be true. Then I found out it's true," said Neighbor Willie Gambell.

Gambrell said Tyshaun was always visiting friends or relatives at the apartment.

7th Ward Councilman Basheer Jones stopped by the apartment building to say a prayer for Tyshaun and his family.

"I've reached out to the family. I haven't had a chance to speak to them yet. Every resident here in Ward 7, every resident in the city of Cleveland is praying for them, and we want them to know when they are ready to receive us, we are here to support them," said Basheer Jones.

There have been no arrests at this time. Police haven't released many other details surrounding the shooting.