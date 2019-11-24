× Cleveland police: 11-year-old boy fatally shot while attending birthday party

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in while attending a birthday party at a Cleveland apartment Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 1870 block of E. 97th Street for reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they learned the victim, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Tyshaun Taylor, had been shot in the chest while inside the apartment complex. He was then carried outside to Chester Avenue by two juveniles. Police say these juveniles were trying to find help for Taylor.

EMS transported Taylor to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the resident of the apartment had allowed her 16-year-old son to host a birthday party. She had left to go to a nearby store and learned of the shooting upon her return.

No arrests have been made at this time, however police are continuing to investigate this incident.

