Browns put Myles Garrett drama behind them, pull out a win against the Dolphins

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns won their third straight game Sunday beating the Miami Dolphins 41-24 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

It was the first game for the Browns since Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his role in the Thursday night melee involving Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

“It showed early in this game that they were focused and ready to play. That was good to see. They did their work from Friday afternoon to Sunday when it is all mental from that point on. Good complementary football all day,” said Head Coach Freddie Kitchens in his post game news conference.

Jarvis Landry, who used to play for the Dolphins, had himself a day, catching 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

“It feels great to get a win and to finish the game on a positive after everything that has been going on. I think for us it is great to help the team out, and obviously, get a win,” Landry said.

Baker Mayfield threw three TD passes of the day, two to Landry and one to Odell Beckham Jr. Mayfield was 24 of 34 for 327 yards.

“They were making plays all day. They are there when they need to be there making the plays we are counting on them to make, and they are doing it consistently for us,” said Mayfield.

With the win, the Browns remain in the playoff discussion with a 5-6 record. Cleveland will travel to Pittsburgh next Sunday to face the Steelers, it will be the first meeting between the two teams since the melee on Thursday night football.