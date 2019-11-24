Browns interception! How Cleveland fans can score free curly fries from Arby’s on Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanks to Browns linebacker Joe Schobert Cleveland fans can get a free small curly fry at Arby’s Monday.

Schobert got his third interception of the season during the second quarter of the match against the Miami Dolphins.

You can watch the play here:

Anytime the Browns get an interception during any home or away game this season, you can pick up a free small curly fry the next day at participating Arby’s locations.

“A Browns interception means a free small curly fry!” the team tweeted Sunday afternoon.

All you need to do to score your free fry is mention the interception. Limit one fry per guest.

Click here to find a participating restaurant near you.

