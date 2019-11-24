After long week of off the field headlines, Browns look for a third straight win vs. Dolphins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Watch our video above to see a previous report on Myles Garrett***

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Browns (4-6) will try to win their third straight game when they battle the Miami Dolphins (2-8) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams are coming into the game with something to prove, especially the Dolphins who've had a rough season.

The Browns also want to keep the momentum going after winning their last game against the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-7.

“[We] Had a good week of preparation. I am excited to get to Sunday and see our guys play. I thought our focus and concentration this week was good, and hopefully, we can carry it over on Sunday," said Head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Sunday's match up, however, has been largely overshadowed by what happened last week when the Browns and Steelers got into a melee at the end of the game. It drew an indefinite suspension from the league on Browns DE Myles Garrett.

Earlier this week the NFL decided to uphold Garrett's suspension. He will be suspended without pay for the remainder of the season.

Garrett hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with the quarterback's helmet and Garrett pulled it off after the play.

The NFL fined Rudolph $50,000 for his role in the fight.

Kitchens chose not to elaborate on the situation during the press conference this week.

He said their focus is on their game against Miami.

"You can’t do anything about last week and you can’t do anything about next week. You can only do something about today, and that is where want to keep our focus," he said.

Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. and you can see the game right here on FOX 8.