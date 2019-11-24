5 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash in southeastern Ohio

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Five people were killed Saturday night in a wrong-way crash in Belmont County, Ohio, which is located near the West Virginia border.

According to WTRF, the crash occurred on State Route 7 near mile-marker 26, in Pease Township, around 11:13 p.m.

A passenger sedan carrying two people was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and crashed into an SUV carrying four people.

One of the passengers in the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

All others involved in the crash were pronounced dead on scene. Their ages range from 21 to 42 years old.

Ohio State Highway Patrol reportedly believes alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

